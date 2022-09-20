Considering HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After closing at $1.91 in the most recent trading day, HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) closed at 1.98, up 3.66%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1393372 shares were traded. BEAT reached its highest trading level at $2.0300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7200.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BEAT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.60 and its Current Ratio is at 12.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BEAT has reached a high of $5.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4264, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9022.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.05M shares per day over the past 3-months and 12.49M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 8.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.85M. Insiders hold about 6.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BEAT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 77.93k with a Short Ratio of 0.03, compared to 102.01k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.98% and a Short% of Float of 1.22%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.33, with high estimates of $-0.33 and low estimates of $-0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.97 and $-1.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.1. EPS for the following year is $-0.94, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.47 and $-1.41.