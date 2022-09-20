GLT (Glatfelter Corporation) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Glatfelter Corporation’s stock clocked out at 4.56, up 8.57% from its previous closing price of $4.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2218816 shares were traded. GLT reached its highest trading level at $4.7850 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1500.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GLT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 20, 2021, BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $21 to $19.

BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on May 05, 2017, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $23 to $24.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 07 when Hackett Darrel H. bought 25,000 shares for $4.20 per share. The transaction valued at 105,000 led to the insider holds 36,702 shares of the business.

Laures Wolfgang bought 23,000 shares of GLT for $97,773 on Sep 07. The SVP, IGSC and IT now owns 23,000 shares after completing the transaction at $4.25 per share. On Sep 06, another insider, Fahnemann Thomas, who serves as the CEO of the company, bought 13,000 shares for $3.90 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,752 and bolstered with 613,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GLT has reached a high of $18.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.4710, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.9183.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GLT traded 735.90K shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.71M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 44.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.40M. Insiders hold about 3.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.60% stake in the company. Shares short for GLT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.3M with a Short Ratio of 2.88, compared to 1.53M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.90% and a Short% of Float of 4.11%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.54, GLT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.56. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 12.74%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.03%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.46.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.23 and a low estimate of $-0.23, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.03 and $-0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.03. EPS for the following year is $1.07, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.07 and $1.07.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $365M. It ranges from a high estimate of $365M to a low estimate of $365M. As of the current estimate, Glatfelter Corporation’s year-ago sales were $244.91M, an estimated increase of 49.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GLT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.08B, up 45.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.64B and the low estimate is $1.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.