How is iQIYI Inc.’s (NASDAQ: IQ) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After closing at $3.13 in the most recent trading day, iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) closed at 3.27, up 4.47%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6089013 shares were traded. IQ reached its highest trading level at $3.3000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0900.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IQ by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 01, 2022, UBS Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $4.80.

On August 23, 2022, Macquarie started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $2.80.Macquarie initiated its Underperform rating on August 23, 2022, with a $2.80 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IQ has reached a high of $10.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7858, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.1021.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 9.55M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.55M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 867.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 328.73M. Insiders hold about 0.29% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.10% stake in the company. Shares short for IQ as of Jul 14, 2022 were 59.18M with a Short Ratio of 5.83, compared to 61.03M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.03 and a low estimate of $-0.1, while EPS last year was $-0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.08, with high estimates of $-0.01 and low estimates of $-0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $-0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.12. EPS for the following year is $-0.01, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.25 and $-0.33.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $1.03B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.05B to a low estimate of $1.02B. As of the current estimate, iQIYI Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.18B, an estimated decrease of -12.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.1B, a decrease of -7.30% over than the figure of $-12.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.06B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.62B, down -5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.01B and the low estimate is $4.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.