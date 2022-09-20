I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI).

After closing at $3.76 in the most recent trading day, Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) closed at 3.66, down -2.66%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5084535 shares were traded. AAOI reached its highest trading level at $3.6800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3800.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AAOI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Craig Hallum on February 25, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $2.50 from $7 previously.

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on November 09, 2020, while the target price for the stock was revised from $22 to $9.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AAOI has reached a high of $8.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2030, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1327.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.49M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.58M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 27.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.30M. Insiders hold about 8.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AAOI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.18M with a Short Ratio of 2.73, compared to 4.1M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.14% and a Short% of Float of 15.68%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.26 and a low estimate of $-0.32, while EPS last year was $-0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.25, with high estimates of $-0.21 and low estimates of $-0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.93 and $-1.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.04. EPS for the following year is $-0.46, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.41 and $-0.51.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $57.14M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $57.5M to a low estimate of $56.9M. As of the current estimate, Applied Optoelectronics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $54.05M, an estimated increase of 5.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $59.31M, an increase of 10.40% over than the figure of $5.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $61M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $56.71M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AAOI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $237M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $226.23M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $232.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $211.56M, up 9.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $260.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $273.4M and the low estimate is $248M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.