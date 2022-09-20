In spite of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.’s (NASDAQ:BCTX) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: BCTX) closed at 6.17 down -22.97% from its previous closing price of $8.01. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3514902 shares were traded. BCTX reached its highest trading level at $8.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.82.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on February 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BCTX has reached a high of $12.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.28.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BCTX has traded an average of 349.46K shares per day and 727.45k over the past ten days. A total of 15.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.87M. Insiders hold about 25.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.77% stake in the company. Shares short for BCTX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.76M with a Short Ratio of 4.45, compared to 1.64M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.97 and $-1.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.02. EPS for the following year is $-1.47, with 2 analysts recommending between $-1.28 and $-1.66.