In spite of Teekay Corporation’s (NYSE:TK) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Teekay Corporation’s stock clocked out at 3.86, up 6.63% from its previous closing price of $3.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1409408 shares were traded. TK reached its highest trading level at $3.9000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5600.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA/Merrill on October 22, 2018, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TK has reached a high of $4.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3288, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2549.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TK traded 472.55K shares on average per day over the past three months and 698.6k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 102.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.94M. Insiders hold about 41.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 957.75k with a Short Ratio of 1.33, compared to 901.3k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.94% and a Short% of Float of 1.68%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.