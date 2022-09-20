In the case of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU), what’s next?

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) closed the day trading at 5.33 up 0.95% from the previous closing price of $5.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 26838446 shares were traded. NU reached its highest trading level at $5.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.97.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NU, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 05, 2022, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.

On January 28, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $7.50.BofA Securities initiated its Neutral rating on January 28, 2022, with a $7.50 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NU has reached a high of $12.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.26.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NU traded about 26.10M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NU traded about 24.78M shares per day. A total of 4.68B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.14B. Insiders hold about 8.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NU as of Jul 14, 2022 were 102.95M with a Short Ratio of 3.48, compared to 103.37M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.23% and a Short% of Float of 4.49%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.04 and $-0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.07, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.16 and $-0.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.7B, up 120.10% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.43B and the low estimate is $3.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 45.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.