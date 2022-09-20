In What Direction Will Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ACB) Stock Goes From Here?

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) closed the day trading at 1.47 up 2.80% from the previous closing price of $1.43. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6802503 shares were traded. ACB reached its highest trading level at $1.4700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4100.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ACB, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.80 and its Current Ratio is at 5.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACB has reached a high of $8.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5170, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1240.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ACB traded about 9.87M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ACB traded about 8.55M shares per day. A total of 214.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 214.08M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ACB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 26.33M with a Short Ratio of 3.19, compared to 25.63M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.09 and a low estimate of $-0.3, while EPS last year was $-0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.1, with high estimates of $-0.09 and low estimates of $-0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-3.58 and $-4.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-4.02. EPS for the following year is $-0.35, with 6 analysts recommending between $-0.19 and $-0.59.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $39.79M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $41.4M to a low estimate of $38.14M. As of the current estimate, Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s year-ago sales were $43.08M, an estimated decrease of -7.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $41.01M, a decrease of -15.60% less than the figure of $-7.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $44.64M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $38.23M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $182.55M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $171.64M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $174.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $192.71M, down -9.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $186.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $247.3M and the low estimate is $161.49M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.