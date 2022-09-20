International Seaways Inc. (INSW) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of International Seaways Inc. (NYSE: INSW) was 36.00 for the day, up 7.17% from the previous closing price of $33.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1654382 shares were traded. INSW reached its highest trading level at $36.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.17.

Ratios:

Our analysis of INSW’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 21, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 when BLACKLEY IAN T sold 15,499 shares for $32.57 per share. The transaction valued at 504,751 led to the insider holds 24,090 shares of the business.

Pribor Jeffrey sold 1,000 shares of INSW for $28,892 on Sep 01. The SVP,CFO & Treasurer now owns 47,348 shares after completing the transaction at $28.89 per share. On Aug 29, another insider, WHEAT DOUGLAS D, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $30.85 each. As a result, the insider received 617,058 and left with 62,504 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INSW has reached a high of $34.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.70.

Shares Statistics:

INSW traded an average of 541.43K shares per day over the past three months and 753.5k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 49.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.62M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.40% stake in the company. Shares short for INSW as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.72M with a Short Ratio of 3.00, compared to 2.03M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.46% and a Short% of Float of 3.52%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.24, INSW has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.71%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.03%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.87 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $-0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.26, with high estimates of $1.85 and low estimates of $0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.26 and $2.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.02. EPS for the following year is $4.29, with 7 analysts recommending between $7.17 and $2.93.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INSW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $689.28M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $566.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $638.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $272.55M, up 134.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $693.26M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $817.77M and the low estimate is $574.04M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.