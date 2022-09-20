Investing in Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Alzamend Neuro Inc.’s stock clocked out at 1.33, up 6.40% from its previous closing price of $1.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1131281 shares were traded. ALZN reached its highest trading level at $1.3300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1800.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ALZN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.80 and its Current Ratio is at 11.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ascendiant Capital Markets on October 01, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 14 when Katzoff David J bought 10,000 shares for $1.11 per share. The transaction valued at 11,092 led to the insider holds 28,000 shares of the business.

AULT MILTON C III bought 9,100 shares of ALZN for $8,561 on Aug 26. The 10% Owner now owns 10,016,667 shares after completing the transaction at $0.94 per share. On Aug 25, another insider, AULT MILTON C III, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 4,900 shares for $0.96 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,704 and bolstered with 10,007,567 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALZN has reached a high of $3.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9944, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2336.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ALZN traded 428.15K shares on average per day over the past three months and 825.25k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 97.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.25M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ALZN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.17M with a Short Ratio of 3.10, compared to 1.05M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.23% and a Short% of Float of 1.80%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.05, with high estimates of $-0.04 and low estimates of $-0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.18 and $-0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.21. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.