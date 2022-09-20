Investing in Livent Corporation (LTHM) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Livent Corporation’s stock clocked out at 34.66, up 4.08% from its previous closing price of $33.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4332368 shares were traded. LTHM reached its highest trading level at $34.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.41.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LTHM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Vertical Research on September 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $35 from $33 previously.

On May 17, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $29.

Cowen Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on May 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $25 to $33.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 when Graves Paul W sold 85,171 shares for $35.00 per share. The transaction valued at 2,980,985 led to the insider holds 299,980 shares of the business.

Antoniazzi Gilberto sold 4,300 shares of LTHM for $100,276 on Oct 11. The Vice President and CFO now owns 47,386 shares after completing the transaction at $23.32 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Livent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 65.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 65.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LTHM has reached a high of $36.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.45.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LTHM traded 3.82M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5.51M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 179.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 177.92M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LTHM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 22.15M with a Short Ratio of 6.21, compared to 21.6M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.36% and a Short% of Float of 16.30%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.4 and $0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.18. EPS for the following year is $1.49, with 15 analysts recommending between $2.32 and $0.99.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $208.44M. It ranges from a high estimate of $256M to a low estimate of $177.2M. As of the current estimate, Livent Corporation’s year-ago sales were $88.89M, an estimated increase of 134.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $226.65M, an increase of 118.80% less than the figure of $134.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $256M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $214.84M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LTHM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $912M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $577M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $798.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $420.4M, up 89.80% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.19B and the low estimate is $779M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.