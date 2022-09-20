Is Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After closing at $9.74 in the most recent trading day, Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) closed at 9.92, up 1.85%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6699220 shares were traded. PTON reached its highest trading level at $9.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.59.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PTON by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 22, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $12.

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating for the stock on July 13, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $15 to $11.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Klingsick Allen J sold 2,775 shares for $13.88 per share. The transaction valued at 38,505 led to the insider holds 27,127 shares of the business.

Cornils Kevin sold 7,037 shares of PTON for $99,208 on Aug 16. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 13,891 shares after completing the transaction at $14.10 per share. On May 17, another insider, Klingsick Allen J, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 1,456 shares for $15.01 each. As a result, the insider received 21,847 and left with 22,080 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTON has reached a high of $105.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.90.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 14.98M shares per day over the past 3-months and 12.66M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 337.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 303.53M. Insiders hold about 1.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PTON as of Jul 14, 2022 were 34.55M with a Short Ratio of 2.76, compared to 33.68M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.24% and a Short% of Float of 12.65%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 26 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of $-1.07, while EPS last year was $-0.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.56, with high estimates of $-0.03 and low estimates of $-1.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-3.05 and $-6.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-5.44. EPS for the following year is $-1.7, with 28 analysts recommending between $-0.31 and $-2.88.

Revenue Estimates

26 analysts predict $722.19M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.16B to a low estimate of $624.81M. As of the current estimate, Peloton Interactive Inc.’s year-ago sales were $936.9M, an estimated decrease of -22.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PTON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.02B, down -10.80% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.82B and the low estimate is $2.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.