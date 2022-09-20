Is this a Prime Time To acquire AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) stock

After closing at $8.98 in the most recent trading day, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) closed at 9.18, up 2.23%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 23334981 shares were traded. AMC reached its highest trading level at $9.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.85.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AMC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

B. Riley Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on May 26, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $16.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 when COX CHRIS A sold 12,000 shares for $25.00 per share. The transaction valued at 300,000 led to the insider holds 1,250 shares of the business.

MCDONALD JOHN D sold 25,000 shares of AMC for $597,625 on Mar 31. The EVP, US OPERATIONS now owns 1,463 shares after completing the transaction at $23.91 per share. On Mar 29, another insider, FRANK ELIZABETH F, who serves as the EVP & CHIEF CONTENT OFFICER of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $29.91 each. As a result, the insider received 598,240 and left with 4,168 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMC has reached a high of $28.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.26.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 65.85M shares per day over the past 3-months and 27.02M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 568.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 515.64M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AMC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 96.16M with a Short Ratio of 1.56, compared to 113.01M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.61% and a Short% of Float of 18.65%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.09 and a low estimate of $-0.33, while EPS last year was $-0.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.21, with high estimates of $-0.13 and low estimates of $-0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.86 and $-1.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.14. EPS for the following year is $-0.48, with 7 analysts recommending between $-0.25 and $-0.86.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.53B, up 71.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.49B and the low estimate is $4.9B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.