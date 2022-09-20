It’s a good day to be an Broadwind Inc. (BWEN) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Broadwind Inc.’s stock clocked out at 3.36, up 13.51% from its previous closing price of $2.96. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.4000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1319648 shares were traded. BWEN reached its highest trading level at $3.6300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0807.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BWEN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 10, 2020, Johnson Rice started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.Johnson Rice initiated its Buy rating on September 10, 2020, with a $6 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when KUSHNER STEPHANIE K sold 7,088 shares for $2.10 per share. The transaction valued at 14,861 led to the insider holds 291,218 shares of the business.

KUSHNER STEPHANIE K sold 7,500 shares of BWEN for $22,828 on Nov 17. The Director now owns 298,306 shares after completing the transaction at $3.04 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, KUSHNER STEPHANIE K, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,500 shares for $3.07 each. As a result, the insider received 22,990 and left with 305,806 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BWEN has reached a high of $3.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5270, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0480.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BWEN traded 168.21K shares on average per day over the past three months and 212.7k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 20.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.46M. Insiders hold about 7.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BWEN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 391.63k with a Short Ratio of 2.20, compared to 413.9k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.95% and a Short% of Float of 2.09%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.1 and a low estimate of $-0.12, while EPS last year was $0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.08, with high estimates of $-0.05 and low estimates of $-0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.35 and $-0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.38. EPS for the following year is $-0.14, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.04 and $-0.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BWEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $182.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $164.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $175.45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $145.62M, up 20.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $186.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $196.5M and the low estimate is $176.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.