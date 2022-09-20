It’s a good day to be an Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) shareholder

In the latest session, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) closed at 0.65 down -5.93% from its previous closing price of $0.69. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0408 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1454907 shares were traded. HOFV reached its highest trading level at $0.6900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6213.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 when Crawford Michael Anthony bought 50,000 shares for $0.72 per share. The transaction valued at 36,000 led to the insider holds 1,946,078 shares of the business.

Levy Michael S bought 15,000 shares of HOFV for $10,500 on Sep 09. The President of Operations now owns 252,053 shares after completing the transaction at $0.70 per share. On May 19, another insider, Lee Benjamin J, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $0.70 each. As a result, the insider paid 17,500 and bolstered with 637,369 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hall’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HOFV has reached a high of $3.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8461, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0106.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HOFV has traded an average of 949.53K shares per day and 788.92k over the past ten days. A total of 114.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.08M. Insiders hold about 4.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HOFV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.79M with a Short Ratio of 8.03, compared to 9.16M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.02% and a Short% of Float of 9.36%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.11 and a low estimate of $-0.11, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.06, with high estimates of $-0.06 and low estimates of $-0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.3 and $-0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.3. EPS for the following year is $-0.27, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.27 and $-0.27.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.5M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.5M to a low estimate of $3.5M. As of the current estimate, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company’s year-ago sales were $6M, an estimated decrease of -41.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HOFV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $35M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $35M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.77M, up 225.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $80M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $80M and the low estimate is $80M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 128.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.