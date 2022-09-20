It’s a good day to be an Vistra Corp. (VST) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Vistra Corp.’s stock clocked out at 25.62, up 1.22% from its previous closing price of $25.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3602651 shares were traded. VST reached its highest trading level at $25.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.04.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VST’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on September 30, 2021, Reiterated its Buy rating and also kept its target price maintained to $23.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on July 09, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $23.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when DOBRY ELIZABETH CHRISTINE sold 28,834 shares for $25.81 per share. The transaction valued at 744,148 led to the insider holds 37,709 shares of the business.

BARBAS PAUL M bought 8,000 shares of VST for $199,174 on Aug 10. The Director now owns 90,444 shares after completing the transaction at $24.90 per share. On Jun 17, another insider, BURKE JAMES A, who serves as the President and CFO of the company, bought 18,000 shares for $22.01 each. As a result, the insider paid 396,198 and bolstered with 34,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VST has reached a high of $27.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.50.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VST traded 4.33M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.31M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 429.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 414.80M. Shares short for VST as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.81M with a Short Ratio of 2.47, compared to 12.76M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.73% and a Short% of Float of 3.54%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.54, VST has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.74. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.13%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.85%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.32 and a low estimate of $-0.51, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.01, with high estimates of $1.24 and low estimates of $0.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.19 and $1.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.03. EPS for the following year is $2.34, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.13 and $1.46.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $4.01B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.51B to a low estimate of $3.37B. As of the current estimate, Vistra Corp.’s year-ago sales were $2.56B, an estimated increase of 56.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.56B, an increase of 50.70% less than the figure of $56.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.43B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.31B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.08B, up 38.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.95B and the low estimate is $14.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.