It’s an appealing income play to consider Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

The price of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) closed at 309.07 in the last session, up 1.89% from day before closing price of $303.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 59797545 shares were traded. TSLA reached its highest trading level at $309.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $297.80.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TSLA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 51.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 68.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 06, 2022, Wolfe Research Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Peer Perform but kept the price unchanged to $360.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when Kirkhorn Zachary sold 3,750 shares for $300.59 per share. The transaction valued at 1,127,212 led to the insider holds 192,777 shares of the business.

Wilson-Thompson Kathleen sold 26,250 shares of TSLA for $7,321,912 on Sep 08. The Director now owns 5,400 shares after completing the transaction at $278.93 per share. On Sep 06, another insider, Baglino Andrew D, who serves as the SVP Powertrain and Energy Eng. of the company, sold 1,298 shares for $269.39 each. As a result, the insider received 349,799 and left with 62,988 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Tesla’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 111.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 52.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 26.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TSLA has reached a high of $414.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $206.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 282.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 293.30.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TSLA traded on average about 78.98M shares per day over the past 3-months and 61.53M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 3.11B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.62B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TSLA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 23.49M with a Short Ratio of 0.77, compared to 26.88M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.26% and a Short% of Float of 2.76%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 22 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.1 and a low estimate of $2.03, while EPS last year was $1.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.65, with high estimates of $4.72 and low estimates of $2.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17.06 and $8.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.81. EPS for the following year is $15.93, with 31 analysts recommending between $25.06 and $10.84.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 36 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TSLA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $91.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $75.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $84.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $53.82B, up 57.50% from the average estimate. Based on 37 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $118.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $145.27B and the low estimate is $81.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 40.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.