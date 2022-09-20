It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) stock

The closing price of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN) was 151.21 for the day, up 0.09% from the previous closing price of $151.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1057193 shares were traded. BHVN reached its highest trading level at $151.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $151.06.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BHVN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 08, 2022, Wedbush Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $148.50.

SVB Leerink Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on May 11, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $150.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when Bailey Gregory bought 38,000 shares for $148.04 per share. The transaction valued at 5,625,676 led to the insider holds 2,583,658 shares of the business.

Clark George C. sold 4,200 shares of BHVN for $594,300 on May 10. The VP, Chief Accounting Officer now owns 4,065 shares after completing the transaction at $141.50 per share. On Jan 19, another insider, Clark George C., who serves as the VP, Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 9,375 shares for $117.01 each. As a result, the insider received 1,097,003 and left with 6,015 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BHVN has reached a high of $151.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $79.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 147.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 131.41.

Shares Statistics:

BHVN traded an average of 663.94K shares per day over the past three months and 761.98k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 71.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.28M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BHVN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.21M with a Short Ratio of 6.67, compared to 4.45M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.34% and a Short% of Float of 8.13%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-2.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-1.52 and a low estimate of $-2.9, while EPS last year was $-2.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-2.59, with high estimates of $-1.77 and low estimates of $-4.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-12.51 and $-15.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-13.9. EPS for the following year is $-6.63, with 5 analysts recommending between $-1.17 and $-10.8.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $259.59M to a low estimate of $233.76M. As of the current estimate, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $135.74M, an estimated increase of 85.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $255.32M, an increase of 34.40% less than the figure of $85.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $314.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $86.45M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BHVN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $879.77M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $462.51M, up 127.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.5B and the low estimate is $1.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.