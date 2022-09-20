It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) stock

The closing price of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) was 4.48 for the day, down -0.44% from the previous closing price of $4.50. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1296101 shares were traded. HLX reached its highest trading level at $4.5550 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.3200.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HLX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on July 27, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $8 from $6 previously.

On February 01, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $4.50 to $5.60.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on July 28, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $5.30 to $4.50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HLX has reached a high of $5.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.8458, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9873.

Shares Statistics:

HLX traded an average of 2.36M shares per day over the past three months and 1.87M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 151.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 142.40M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.70% stake in the company. Shares short for HLX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.45M with a Short Ratio of 3.29, compared to 8M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.57% and a Short% of Float of 7.14%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $-0.15, while EPS last year was $-0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.06, with high estimates of $-0.02 and low estimates of $-0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.35 and $-0.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.53. EPS for the following year is $-0.03, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.23 and $-0.2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $807.97M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $635.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $739.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $674.73M, up 9.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $895.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.04B and the low estimate is $678.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.