LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LPLA) was 231.72 for the day, up 0.79% from the previous closing price of $229.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1765169 shares were traded. LPLA reached its highest trading level at $231.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $226.48.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LPLA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 126.25. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 16, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $184.

On November 02, 2021, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $200.Truist initiated its Buy rating on November 02, 2021, with a $200 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 17 when Arnold Dan H. sold 11,391 shares for $230.63 per share. The transaction valued at 2,627,068 led to the insider holds 162,608 shares of the business.

Oroschakoff Michelle sold 12,883 shares of LPLA for $2,931,755 on Aug 17. The Managing Director now owns 38,633 shares after completing the transaction at $227.57 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Arnold Dan H., who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 3,609 shares for $230.18 each. As a result, the insider received 830,720 and left with 162,608 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, LPL’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LPLA has reached a high of $235.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $139.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 214.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 187.77.

Shares Statistics:

LPLA traded an average of 674.28K shares per day over the past three months and 880.65k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 79.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.29M. Shares short for LPLA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.44M with a Short Ratio of 2.99, compared to 2.62M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.05% and a Short% of Float of 3.42%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.75, LPLA has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.33%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.48%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.19.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.97 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.2 and a low estimate of $1.75, while EPS last year was $1.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.66, with high estimates of $2.78 and low estimates of $2.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.54 and $9.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.83. EPS for the following year is $15.82, with 11 analysts recommending between $20.57 and $13.61.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.16B to a low estimate of $2.09B. As of the current estimate, LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.9B, an estimated increase of 11.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.18B, an increase of 7.90% less than the figure of $11.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.32B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.1B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LPLA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.72B, up 9.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.38B and the low estimate is $8.99B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.