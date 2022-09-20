Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) closed at 5.07 in the last session, up 0.40% from day before closing price of $5.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2280011 shares were traded. MUFG reached its highest trading level at $5.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.00.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MUFG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Mitsubishi’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MUFG has reached a high of $6.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.74.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MUFG traded on average about 2.86M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.05M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 12.59B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.35B. Insiders hold about 5.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MUFG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.36M with a Short Ratio of 2.13, compared to 7.27M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MUFG is 0.11, which was 25.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 495.05%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.98%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.01.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.