MMAT (Meta Materials Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) closed at 0.83 up 1.89% from its previous closing price of $0.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0154 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4247364 shares were traded. MMAT reached its highest trading level at $0.8300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7900.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Meta Materials Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when Palikaras Georgios bought 42,000 shares for $0.96 per share. The transaction valued at 40,320 led to the insider holds 1,158,907 shares of the business.

Welch Thomas Gordon bought 35,000 shares of MMAT for $44,800 on Jun 24. The 10% Owner now owns 2,450,243 shares after completing the transaction at $1.28 per share. On Jun 24, another insider, Welch Thomas Gordon, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 35,000 shares for $1.30 each. As a result, the insider paid 45,465 and bolstered with 1,948,242 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 34.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MMAT has reached a high of $6.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8880, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5948.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MMAT has traded an average of 6.38M shares per day and 5.44M over the past ten days. A total of 301.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 270.74M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MMAT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 30.48M with a Short Ratio of 4.74, compared to 42.15M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.45% and a Short% of Float of 10.75%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.03, with high estimates of $-0.01 and low estimates of $-0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.09 and $-0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.14. EPS for the following year is $-0.08, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.02 and $-0.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.08M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.14M to a low estimate of $3M. As of the current estimate, Meta Materials Inc.’s year-ago sales were $624k, an estimated increase of 393.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.56M, an increase of 521.30% over than the figure of $393.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.79M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.4M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MMAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.72M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.08M, up 225.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $31.68M and the low estimate is $28.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 125.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.