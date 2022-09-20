NFLX (Netflix Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) closed at 243.63 in the last session, up 1.46% from day before closing price of $240.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 17855589 shares were traded. NFLX reached its highest trading level at $245.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $235.75.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NFLX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 662.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 15, 2022, Evercore ISI Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was In-line and also upped its target price recommendation from $245 to $300.

Macquarie Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on September 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $170 to $230.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 28 when HASTINGS REED bought 4,540 shares for $375.97 per share. The transaction valued at 1,706,910 led to the insider holds 5,158,941 shares of the business.

HASTINGS REED bought 46,900 shares of NFLX for $18,294,698 on Jan 27. The Co-CEO now owns 5,154,401 shares after completing the transaction at $390.08 per share. On Nov 17, another insider, Hoag Jay C, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,472 shares for $700.19 each. As a result, the insider received 1,730,873 and left with 460,005 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Netflix’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NFLX has reached a high of $700.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $162.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 223.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 322.15.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NFLX traded on average about 9.76M shares per day over the past 3-months and 10.76M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 444.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 438.24M. Insiders hold about 1.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.20% stake in the company. Shares short for NFLX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.21M with a Short Ratio of 0.97, compared to 11.83M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.97% and a Short% of Float of 3.02%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 33 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.23 and a low estimate of $1.86, while EPS last year was $3.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.12, with high estimates of $2.07 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.89 and $8.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.06. EPS for the following year is $10.74, with 36 analysts recommending between $12.4 and $9.05.

Revenue Estimates

According to 32 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $7.84B. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.91B to a low estimate of $7.71B. As of the current estimate, Netflix Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.48B, an estimated increase of 4.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 31 analysts are estimating revenue of $8B, an increase of 3.80% less than the figure of $4.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.19B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.8B.

A total of 37 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NFLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $32.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $31.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $31.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $29.7B, up 6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 36 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $34.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $35.76B and the low estimate is $32.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.