There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) can be one of them

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA) closed the day trading at 37.79 down -5.24% from the previous closing price of $39.88. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1104244 shares were traded. PRVA reached its highest trading level at $39.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.78.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PRVA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 85.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 03, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $27.

On April 28, 2022, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on April 28, 2022, with a $35 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 07 when Morris Matthew Shawn sold 34,615 shares for $39.84 per share. The transaction valued at 1,379,118 led to the insider holds 121,739 shares of the business.

Morris Matthew Shawn sold 31,235 shares of PRVA for $1,216,819 on Sep 06. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 121,739 shares after completing the transaction at $38.96 per share. On Sep 06, another insider, Mountcastle David, who serves as the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 6,159 shares for $40.14 each. As a result, the insider received 247,222 and left with 159,195 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRVA has reached a high of $44.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.95.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PRVA traded about 1.04M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PRVA traded about 1.08M shares per day. A total of 108.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.85M. Insiders hold about 3.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PRVA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.98M with a Short Ratio of 1.98, compared to 2.16M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.82% and a Short% of Float of 4.56%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $-0.09, while EPS last year was $-1.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $-0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.08 and $-0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.1, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.29 and $-0.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.63B, up 34.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.71B and the low estimate is $2.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.