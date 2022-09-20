There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) can be one of them

The closing price of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) was 0.56 for the day, up 1.26% from the previous closing price of $0.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0069 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3073017 shares were traded. SHIP reached its highest trading level at $0.5724 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5300.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SHIP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 07, 2021, Maxim Group Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $2.50.

Noble Capital Markets Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on March 31, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $1.50.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Seanergy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHIP has reached a high of $1.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6586, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9495.

Shares Statistics:

SHIP traded an average of 2.95M shares per day over the past three months and 2.28M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 172.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 164.95M. Insiders hold about 59.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SHIP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.58M with a Short Ratio of 2.19, compared to 5.75M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.69% and a Short% of Float of 3.75%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 8.40% for SHIP, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 10, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 26, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 29, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1:16 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.33 and $0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.33. EPS for the following year is $0.53, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.53 and $0.53.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $40.7M to a low estimate of $35.6M. As of the current estimate, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s year-ago sales were $27.49M, an estimated increase of 38.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $44.85M, a decrease of -6.40% less than the figure of $38.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $45.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $44.6M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHIP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $160.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $158.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $159.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $153.11M, up 4.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $168.71M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $168.73M and the low estimate is $168.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.