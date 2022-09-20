There are many powerful catalysts in the market: T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) can be one of them

T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) closed the day trading at 0.10 down -6.91% from the previous closing price of $0.11. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0076 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11368453 shares were traded. TTOO reached its highest trading level at $0.1119 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1020.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TTOO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Alliance Global Partners on January 27, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $2.40 from $2.60 previously.

On October 08, 2020, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $2.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 08 when Sprague John M bought 10,000 shares for $0.48 per share. The transaction valued at 4,767 led to the insider holds 152,350 shares of the business.

Giffin Brett A. bought 10,600 shares of TTOO for $5,183 on Apr 08. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 10,600 shares after completing the transaction at $0.49 per share. On Apr 08, another insider, Barclay Alec, who serves as the Chief Operations Officer of the company, bought 12,952 shares for $0.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,476 and bolstered with 181,945 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.38.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TTOO is 0.48, which has changed by -89.26% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -10.43% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TTOO has reached a high of $1.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1334, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3171.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TTOO traded about 41.92M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TTOO traded about 18.88M shares per day. A total of 352.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 344.05M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TTOO as of Aug 30, 2022 were 14.78M with a Short Ratio of 0.35, compared to 15.71M on Jul 28, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.19% and a Short% of Float of 4.29%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.09 and a low estimate of $-0.09, while EPS last year was $-0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.06, with high estimates of $-0.03 and low estimates of $-0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.17 and $-0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.27. EPS for the following year is $-0.17, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.08 and $-0.32.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $6.13M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.6M to a low estimate of $5.9M. As of the current estimate, T2 Biosystems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.69M, an estimated decrease of -8.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.17M, an increase of 25.80% over than the figure of $-8.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.7M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TTOO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $29M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $28.06M, up 1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $34.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $36.2M and the low estimate is $32.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.