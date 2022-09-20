There is a good chance Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (GWAV) will undergo another restructuring.

After closing at $2.56 in the most recent trading day, Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: GWAV) closed at 2.10, down -17.97%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.4600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1056567 shares were traded. GWAV reached its highest trading level at $2.5800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7300.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GWAV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.00 and its Current Ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 when Plumlee John Bryan bought 1,000 shares for $3.27 per share. The transaction valued at 3,275 led to the insider holds 2,000 shares of the business.

Plumlee John Bryan bought 1,000 shares of GWAV for $3,540 on Aug 15. The Director now owns 1,000 shares after completing the transaction at $3.54 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GWAV has reached a high of $19.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.2033, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.6634.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 281.44K shares per day over the past 3-months and 265.48k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 10.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.68M. Insiders hold about 25.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.50% stake in the company.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.