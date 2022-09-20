There is a good chance SES AI Corporation (SES) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) closed at 5.42 in the last session, down -5.57% from day before closing price of $5.74. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2699676 shares were traded. SES reached its highest trading level at $5.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.34.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SES’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 27.50 and its Current Ratio is at 27.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on September 14, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 24 when Nealis Jing sold 2,434 shares for $4.88 per share. The transaction valued at 11,889 led to the insider holds 1,534,223 shares of the business.

Nealis Jing sold 30,000 shares of SES for $138,885 on Aug 23. The CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 1,536,657 shares after completing the transaction at $4.63 per share. On Aug 22, another insider, Nealis Jing, who serves as the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $4.72 each. As a result, the insider received 141,723 and left with 1,566,657 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SES has reached a high of $11.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.71.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SES traded on average about 699.06K shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.14M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 310.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 211.43M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SES as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.2M with a Short Ratio of 6.57, compared to 4.19M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.50% and a Short% of Float of 4.13%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.