There Is Still Room For Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) was 3.51 for the day, up 12.86% from the previous closing price of $3.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.4000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10445888 shares were traded. NAT reached its highest trading level at $3.5300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0200.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NAT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on September 06, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $4 from $3 previously.

On July 21, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $3.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NAT has reached a high of $3.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6450, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1943.

Shares Statistics:

NAT traded an average of 4.64M shares per day over the past three months and 7.72M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 201.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 195.93M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NAT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.76M with a Short Ratio of 1.94, compared to 13.99M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.82% and a Short% of Float of 7.02%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.40, NAT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.08. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 12.86%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.31%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 8.66.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.02 and a low estimate of $-0.02, while EPS last year was $-0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.02, with high estimates of $-0.02 and low estimates of $-0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.15 and $-0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.15. EPS for the following year is $-0.01, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.01 and $-0.01.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $69.15M to a low estimate of $69.15M. As of the current estimate, Nordic American Tankers Limited’s year-ago sales were $14.49M, an estimated increase of 377.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $74.15M, an increase of 788.00% over than the figure of $377.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $74.15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $74.15M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $272.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $272.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $272.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $64.06M, up 325.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $311.29M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $311.29M and the low estimate is $311.29M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.