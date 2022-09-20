There Is Still Room For PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PWSC) was 18.48 for the day, up 1.71% from the previous closing price of $18.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1014110 shares were traded. PWSC reached its highest trading level at $18.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.94.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PWSC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 240.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on July 13, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $16 from $15.50 previously.

On March 30, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $20.

On December 13, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $17.Goldman initiated its Sell rating on December 13, 2021, with a $17 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when HENDRAKA ANGELINA sold 18,171 shares for $17.45 per share. The transaction valued at 317,084 led to the insider holds 118,137 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PWSC has reached a high of $33.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.51.

Shares Statistics:

PWSC traded an average of 442.32K shares per day over the past three months and 644.68k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 158.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 154.25M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PWSC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.5M with a Short Ratio of 5.06, compared to 1.59M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.58% and a Short% of Float of 5.56%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.79 and $0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.76. EPS for the following year is $0.87, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.93 and $0.74.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $157.09M to a low estimate of $154.1M. As of the current estimate, PowerSchool Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $144.34M, an estimated increase of 7.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $161.92M, an increase of 8.70% over than the figure of $7.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $162.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $160.45M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PWSC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $629.28M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $624.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $626M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $558.6M, up 12.10% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $688.52M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $698.47M and the low estimate is $682.99M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.