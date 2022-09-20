There Is Still Room For Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) closed the day trading at 0.40 up 13.19% from the previous closing price of $0.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0463 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1383246 shares were traded. SECO reached its highest trading level at $0.4140 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3050.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SECO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SECO has reached a high of $1.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2808, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3298.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SECO traded about 439.51K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SECO traded about 835.59k shares per day. A total of 70.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.51M. Shares short for SECO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 123.26k with a Short Ratio of 0.17, compared to 62.61k on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $241.41M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $212.76M to a low estimate of $212.76M. As of the current estimate, Secoo Holding Limited’s year-ago sales were $175.82M, an estimated increase of 37.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $273.77M, an increase of 17.50% less than the figure of $37.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $276.73M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $276.73M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SECO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $984.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $780.12M, up 26.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.46B and the low estimate is $1.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 48.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.