There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX)

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) closed the day trading at 1.02 down -33.77% from the previous closing price of $1.54. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.5500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3143075 shares were traded. BLRX reached its highest trading level at $1.1000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0100.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BLRX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Maxim Group on May 18, 2017, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $3 from $1 previously.

On February 13, 2017, Rodman & Renshaw started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $3.

Maxim Group Downgraded its Buy to Hold on August 12, 2016, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $4 to $1.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLRX has reached a high of $3.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5234, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6216.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BLRX traded about 140.54K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BLRX traded about 526.93k shares per day. A total of 48.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.73M. Shares short for BLRX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 411.16k with a Short Ratio of 2.48, compared to 345.35k on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.01 and a low estimate of $-0.13, while EPS last year was $-0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.07, with high estimates of $-0.01 and low estimates of $-0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.03 and $-0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.27. EPS for the following year is $-0.27, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.03 and $-0.51.