There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD)

The closing price of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) was 8.54 for the day, up 0.59% from the previous closing price of $8.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1544177 shares were traded. CD reached its highest trading level at $8.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.35.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 13, 2021, Credit Suisse Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $8.30.

On August 18, 2021, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $18.JP Morgan initiated its Overweight rating on August 18, 2021, with a $18 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Chindata’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 45.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CD has reached a high of $10.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.51.

Shares Statistics:

CD traded an average of 2.27M shares per day over the past three months and 3.48M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 369.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 176.61M. Insiders hold about 0.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.28M with a Short Ratio of 1.52, compared to 3.44M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.29 and $0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.18. EPS for the following year is $0.27, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.43 and $0.06.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $148.53M to a low estimate of $148.53M. As of the current estimate, Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s year-ago sales were $103.87M, an estimated increase of 43.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $622.83M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $613.43M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $618.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $427.78M, up 44.70% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $824.58M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $898.43M and the low estimate is $793.53M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.