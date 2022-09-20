There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI)

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRI) closed the day trading at 2.00 down -77.19% from the previous closing price of $8.77. In other words, the price has decreased by $-6.7700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3535373 shares were traded. VIRI reached its highest trading level at $3.1500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9200.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VIRI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.70 and its Current Ratio is at 6.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when Duncan Gregory Scott bought 7,500 shares for $4.52 per share. The transaction valued at 33,900 led to the insider holds 32,461 shares of the business.

Walsh Angela bought 2,000 shares of VIRI for $9,150 on May 23. The SVP OF FINANCE now owns 3,000 shares after completing the transaction at $4.58 per share. On May 18, another insider, Whitley Richard James, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 500 shares for $4.53 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,262 and bolstered with 2,500 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VIRI has reached a high of $9.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.7452, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.4214.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VIRI traded about 28.21K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VIRI traded about 394.42k shares per day. A total of 8.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.40M. Insiders hold about 8.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.70% stake in the company. Shares short for VIRI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 45.28k with a Short Ratio of 1.91, compared to 47.99k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.54% and a Short% of Float of 0.68%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.49 and a low estimate of $-0.52, while EPS last year was $-0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.51, with high estimates of $-0.51 and low estimates of $-0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.01 and $-2.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.01. EPS for the following year is $-1.82, with 2 analysts recommending between $-1.71 and $-1.94.