This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE)

In the latest session, BitNile Holdings Inc. (AMEX: NILE) closed at 0.23 down -9.45% from its previous closing price of $0.25. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0235 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11750895 shares were traded. NILE reached its highest trading level at $0.2400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2190.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of BitNile Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 when BitNile Holdings, Inc. bought 9,087 shares for $6.45 per share. The transaction valued at 58,622 led to the insider holds 1,745,987 shares of the business.

BitNile Holdings, Inc. bought 900 shares of NILE for $6,545 on Sep 15. The 10% Owner now owns 1,736,900 shares after completing the transaction at $7.27 per share. On Sep 12, another insider, BitNile Holdings, Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 200 shares for $7.77 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,555 and bolstered with 1,736,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NILE has reached a high of $2.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3080, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6424.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NILE has traded an average of 8.53M shares per day and 8.34M over the past ten days. A total of 289.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 285.19M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NILE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 18.67M with a Short Ratio of 2.08, compared to 14.46M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.75% and a Short% of Float of 5.81%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.01, with high estimates of $-0.01 and low estimates of $-0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.13 and $-0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.14. EPS for the following year is $-0.01, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.01 and $-0.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NILE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $125M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $117.74M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $121.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $52.4M, up 131.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $146.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $155M and the low estimate is $137.35M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.