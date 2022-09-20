Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of AlerisLife Inc. (ALR)

The closing price of AlerisLife Inc. (NASDAQ: ALR) was 1.33 for the day, up 19.82% from the previous closing price of $1.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2398076 shares were traded. ALR reached its highest trading level at $1.5800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0600.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ALR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Cody Lauren C. bought 40,000 shares for $2.52 per share. The transaction valued at 100,800 led to the insider holds 40,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALR has reached a high of $4.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1726, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9737.

Shares Statistics:

ALR traded an average of 120.85K shares per day over the past three months and 279.41k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 31.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.08M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ALR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 146.69k with a Short Ratio of 1.21, compared to 178.55k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.45% and a Short% of Float of 0.77%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.21 and a low estimate of $-0.21, while EPS last year was $-0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.17, with high estimates of $-0.17 and low estimates of $-0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.8 and $-0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.8. EPS for the following year is $-0.29, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.29 and $-0.29.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $179.15M to a low estimate of $179.15M. As of the current estimate, AlerisLife Inc.’s year-ago sales were $257.73M, an estimated decrease of -30.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $190.33M, a decrease of -3.80% over than the figure of $-30.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $190.33M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $190.33M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $741.08M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $741.08M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $741.08M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $934.59M, down -20.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $842.08M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $842.08M and the low estimate is $842.08M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.