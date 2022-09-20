TMQ (Trilogy Metals Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After closing at $0.62 in the most recent trading day, Trilogy Metals Inc. (AMEX: TMQ) closed at 0.60, down -2.44%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0151 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1237163 shares were traded. TMQ reached its highest trading level at $0.6330 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5900.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TMQ by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.60 and its Current Ratio is at 5.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when Sanders Elaine sold 1,000 shares for $0.68 per share. The transaction valued at 680 led to the insider holds 1,603,564 shares of the business.

Sanders Elaine sold 29,000 shares of TMQ for $19,720 on Sep 09. The VP and CFO now owns 1,604,564 shares after completing the transaction at $0.68 per share. On Feb 25, another insider, Giardini Tony, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $0.95 each. As a result, the insider paid 47,500 and bolstered with 1,042,014 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TMQ has reached a high of $2.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6634, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0733.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 267.81K shares per day over the past 3-months and 276.92k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 145.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.77M. Insiders hold about 19.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.09% stake in the company. Shares short for TMQ as of Jul 14, 2022 were 191.81k with a Short Ratio of 0.35, compared to 38.57k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.13% and a Short% of Float of 0.20%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.