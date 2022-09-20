Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After closing at $0.47 in the most recent trading day, Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) closed at 0.45, down -2.77%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0129 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1566769 shares were traded. UBX reached its highest trading level at $0.4658 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4310.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of UBX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 10, 2021, Mizuho Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $5 to $7.

Citigroup Upgraded its Sell to Buy on June 28, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 14 when Ghosh Anirvan sold 13,706 shares for $0.48 per share. The transaction valued at 6,579 led to the insider holds 983,210 shares of the business.

Dananberg Jamie sold 10,923 shares of UBX for $5,243 on Sep 14. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 661,213 shares after completing the transaction at $0.48 per share. On Aug 01, another insider, Ghosh Anirvan, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 10,446 shares for $0.67 each. As a result, the insider received 6,999 and left with 996,916 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UBX has reached a high of $3.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6718, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9595.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.84M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.51M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 140.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.51M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.00% stake in the company. Shares short for UBX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 223.34k with a Short Ratio of 0.46, compared to 393.82k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.32% and a Short% of Float of 0.41%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.23 and a low estimate of $-0.32, while EPS last year was $-0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.27, with high estimates of $-0.23 and low estimates of $-0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.97 and $-1.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.1. EPS for the following year is $-1.2, with 4 analysts recommending between $-0.95 and $-1.64.