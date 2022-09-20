What shareholders can do to beat the market with TechnipFMC plc (FTI) stock

As of close of business last night, TechnipFMC plc’s stock clocked out at 9.32, up 3.10% from its previous closing price of $9.04. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11627686 shares were traded. FTI reached its highest trading level at $9.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.69.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FTI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 197.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on August 25, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On July 15, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $9.50 to $8.

Societe Generale Upgraded its Hold to Buy on April 19, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $7.57 to $10.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FTI has reached a high of $9.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.30.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FTI traded 8.07M shares on average per day over the past three months and 10.12M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 452.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 446.28M. Shares short for FTI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 20.16M with a Short Ratio of 2.42, compared to 14.79M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.46% and a Short% of Float of 5.04%.

Earnings Estimates

Revenue Estimates

Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.27B and the low estimate is $5.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.