What shareholders can do to beat the market with Twilio Inc. (TWLO) stock

As of close of business last night, Twilio Inc.’s stock clocked out at 76.01, up 2.84% from its previous closing price of $73.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4057649 shares were traded.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TWLO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.40 and its Current Ratio is at 6.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, KeyBanc Capital Markets on September 13, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $96.

Stifel Downgraded its Buy to Hold on August 05, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $200 to $90.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when Manor Eyal sold 397 shares for $76.34 per share. The transaction valued at 30,307 led to the insider holds 156,084 shares of the business.

Shipchandler Khozema sold 3,503 shares of TWLO for $283,498 on Aug 18. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 83,070 shares after completing the transaction at $80.93 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, Wagner Dana, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer, Secretary of the company, sold 1,494 shares for $87.15 each. As a result, the insider received 130,207 and left with 78,171 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TWLO has reached a high of $373.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $64.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 80.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 141.26.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TWLO traded 4.25M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5.03M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 182.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 171.99M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TWLO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.29M with a Short Ratio of 1.70, compared to 7.63M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.01% and a Short% of Float of 4.26%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 24 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.09 and a low estimate of $-0.26, while EPS last year was $-0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.11, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $-0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.1 and $-0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.39. EPS for the following year is $0.22, with 28 analysts recommending between $0.66 and $-0.08.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 25 analysts expect revenue to total $919.66M. It ranges from a high estimate of $943.83M to a low estimate of $906.3M. As of the current estimate, Twilio Inc.’s year-ago sales were $668.93M, an estimated increase of 37.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 26 analysts are estimating revenue of $978.28M, an increase of 43.80% over than the figure of $37.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.11B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $922.8M.

A total of 33 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TWLO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.84B, up 35.80% from the average estimate. Based on 32 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.54B and the low estimate is $4.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.