What shareholders can do to beat the market with Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) stock

As of close of business last night, Wix.com Ltd.’s stock clocked out at 85.26, up 15.70% from its previous closing price of $73.69. In other words, the price has increased by $+11.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6294663 shares were traded. WIX reached its highest trading level at $85.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $77.28.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WIX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 20, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $85.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on April 25, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $105 to $78.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WIX has reached a high of $215.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $53.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 90.97.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WIX traded 1.01M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.82M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 57.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.40M. Insiders hold about 3.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.10% stake in the company. Shares short for WIX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.24M with a Short Ratio of 3.74, compared to 3.94M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.37% and a Short% of Float of 7.60%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 15 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of $-0.91, while EPS last year was $-0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.23, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $-0.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.3 and $-2.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.44. EPS for the following year is $-0.35, with 14 analysts recommending between $1.26 and $-1.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WIX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.27B, up 11.50% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.72B and the low estimate is $1.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.