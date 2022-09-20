Which analyst expects Gogo Inc. (GOGO) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Gogo Inc.’s stock clocked out at 13.61, up 2.18% from its previous closing price of $13.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1245201 shares were traded. GOGO reached its highest trading level at $13.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.18.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GOGO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 06, 2021, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $13 to $14.

Cowen Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on April 08, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $14.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when Betjemann Jessica sold 8,000 shares for $19.81 per share. The transaction valued at 158,480 led to the insider holds 25,528 shares of the business.

Elias Marguerite M sold 30,000 shares of GOGO for $563,739 on May 24. The EVP, Gen Counsel and Secy now owns 54,791 shares after completing the transaction at $18.79 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Gogo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOGO has reached a high of $23.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.15.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GOGO traded 764.74K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.66M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 123.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.69M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GOGO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.89M with a Short Ratio of 6.71, compared to 4.79M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.26% and a Short% of Float of 11.85%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $-0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.78 and $0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.63. EPS for the following year is $0.8, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.02 and $0.59.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $94.12M. It ranges from a high estimate of $97.5M to a low estimate of $90.45M. As of the current estimate, Gogo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $82.38M, an estimated increase of 14.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $100.9M, an increase of 15.70% over than the figure of $14.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $105.38M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $96.96M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GOGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $405.98M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $381.54M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $395.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $335.72M, up 17.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $442.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $463.55M and the low estimate is $412.51M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.