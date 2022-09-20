Which analyst expects Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s stock clocked out at 1.44, up 3.60% from its previous closing price of $1.39. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5660540 shares were traded. GTE reached its highest trading level at $1.5000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3300.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GTE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Gran’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GTE has reached a high of $2.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2652, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2958.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GTE traded 6.08M shares on average per day over the past three months and 7.32M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 368.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 359.73M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GTE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.83M with a Short Ratio of 0.13, compared to 7.8M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.04% and a Short% of Float of 1.06%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $-0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.59 and $0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.46. EPS for the following year is $0.7, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.72 and $0.68.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GTE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $880.53M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $880.53M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $880.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $602.62M, up 46.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $475.48M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $858.75M and the low estimate is $92.22M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -46.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.