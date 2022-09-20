Which analyst expects Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC) closed at 26.61 up 2.58% from its previous closing price of $25.94. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1655271 shares were traded. RVNC reached its highest trading level at $26.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.35.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on October 25, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $17 from $35 previously.

On October 15, 2020, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $36 to $42.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 14 when Moxie Dwight sold 11,000 shares for $27.07 per share. The transaction valued at 297,798 led to the insider holds 31,694 shares of the business.

Russell Angus C. bought 6,400 shares of RVNC for $100,741 on Dec 13. The Director now owns 26,913 shares after completing the transaction at $15.74 per share. On Dec 03, another insider, Rankin Aubrey, who serves as the President, Innovation & Tech of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $14.43 each. As a result, the insider paid 432,876 and bolstered with 95,463 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 22.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RVNC has reached a high of $30.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.52.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RVNC has traded an average of 1.13M shares per day and 3.53M over the past ten days. A total of 81.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.62M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RVNC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.26M with a Short Ratio of 6.83, compared to 7.14M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.98% and a Short% of Float of 10.25%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.65 and a low estimate of $-0.96, while EPS last year was $-1.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.9, with high estimates of $-0.63 and low estimates of $-1.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.65 and $-3.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-3.53. EPS for the following year is $-2.99, with 4 analysts recommending between $-1.9 and $-3.99.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $28.45M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $34M to a low estimate of $24.2M. As of the current estimate, Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $18.8M, an estimated increase of 51.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $28.4M, an increase of 43.80% less than the figure of $51.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $32.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $23.6M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RVNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $129.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $106.51M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $120.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $77.8M, up 55.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $225.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $270M and the low estimate is $184.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 87.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.