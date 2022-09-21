A glimpse at Ralph Lauren Corporation’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Ralph Lauren Corporation’s stock clocked out at 94.21, down -2.14% from its previous closing price of $96.27. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1541895 shares were traded. RL reached its highest trading level at $98.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $93.71.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 46.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on May 23, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $98 from $140 previously.

On April 05, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $135 to $110.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on March 17, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $142.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when Smith Andrew Howard sold 4,623 shares for $129.75 per share. The transaction valued at 599,834 led to the insider holds 67,945 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ralph’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RL has reached a high of $135.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $86.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 95.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 106.21.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RL traded 947.10K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.15M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 70.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.02M. Shares short for RL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.66M with a Short Ratio of 3.38, compared to 3.33M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.25% and a Short% of Float of 12.21%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.69, RL has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.71%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.04%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 15 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.9 and a low estimate of $1.44, while EPS last year was $2.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.48, with high estimates of $2.78 and low estimates of $2.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.21 and $7.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.31. EPS for the following year is $9.41, with 17 analysts recommending between $10.3 and $8.4.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 14 analysts expect revenue to total $1.41B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.42B to a low estimate of $1.39B. As of the current estimate, Ralph Lauren Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.22B, an estimated increase of 16.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.22B, up 2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.91B and the low estimate is $6.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.