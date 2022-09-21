A glimpse at Redwood Trust Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT) closed at 7.17 down -1.65% from its previous closing price of $7.29. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1325973 shares were traded. RWT reached its highest trading level at $7.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.11.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Redwood Trust Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 9.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 8.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 13, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $11.50.

On November 01, 2021, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $14.Wells Fargo initiated its Equal Weight rating on November 01, 2021, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 when Stone Andrew P sold 9,936 shares for $12.20 per share. The transaction valued at 121,258 led to the insider holds 99,920 shares of the business.

Macomber Sasha G. bought 933 shares of RWT for $12,899 on Nov 05. The Chief Human Resource Officer now owns 1,072 shares after completing the transaction at $13.82 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Redwood’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RWT has reached a high of $14.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.93.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RWT has traded an average of 1.44M shares per day and 1.77M over the past ten days. A total of 119.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.65M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RWT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.59M with a Short Ratio of 5.47, compared to 6.87M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.30% and a Short% of Float of 10.22%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for RWT is 0.92, from 0.56 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.75%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.62%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 8.59.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.29 and $0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.03. EPS for the following year is $1.43, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.72 and $1.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $45.71M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $59M to a low estimate of $11.3M. As of the current estimate, Redwood Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $42M, an estimated increase of 8.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $44.98M, a decrease of -10.00% less than the figure of $8.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $64M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.81M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RWT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $231M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $78.22M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $188.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $148M, up 27.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $199.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $274M and the low estimate is $95.83M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.