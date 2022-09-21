A glimpse at RPC Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, RPC Inc.’s stock clocked out at 7.10, down -6.33% from its previous closing price of $7.58. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1079620 shares were traded. RES reached its highest trading level at $7.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.01.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RES’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Equal-Weight to Underweight on November 10, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $2.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 22 when LOR INC sold 170,781 shares for $7.05 per share. The transaction valued at 1,204,109 led to the insider holds 3,160,819 shares of the business.

ROLLINS GARY W sold 170,781 shares of RES for $1,204,109 on Jun 22. The Director now owns 3,160,819 shares after completing the transaction at $7.05 per share. On Jun 21, another insider, LOR INC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 474,442 shares for $7.51 each. As a result, the insider received 3,562,917 and left with 3,331,600 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, RPC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RES has reached a high of $12.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.93.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RES traded 1.30M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.37M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 213.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.19M. Insiders hold about 42.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RES as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.74M with a Short Ratio of 4.92, compared to 5.97M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.11% and a Short% of Float of 9.96%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, RES has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.08. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.98%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for RES, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 08, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 11, 2012 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.47 and $0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.43. EPS for the following year is $0.64, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.72 and $0.48.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $386.92M. It ranges from a high estimate of $435M to a low estimate of $341.7M. As of the current estimate, RPC Inc.’s year-ago sales were $225.31M, an estimated increase of 71.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $390.83M, an increase of 45.70% less than the figure of $71.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $432M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $346.4M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $864.93M, up 62.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.96B and the low estimate is $1.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.