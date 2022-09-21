Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After closing at $36.05 in the most recent trading day, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) closed at 35.50, down -1.53%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1174134 shares were traded. ALSN reached its highest trading level at $35.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.26.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ALSN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 09, 2021, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $37 to $30.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Sell on June 01, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $47 to $42.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when Graziosi David S. sold 69,110 shares for $40.06 per share. The transaction valued at 2,768,256 led to the insider holds 158,768 shares of the business.

Graziosi David S. sold 134,443 shares of ALSN for $5,240,104 on Mar 18. The Chairman, President and CEO now owns 227,878 shares after completing the transaction at $38.98 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, Scroggins Eric C., who serves as the VP, Gen. Counsel of the company, sold 3,475 shares for $35.00 each. As a result, the insider received 121,625 and left with 25,941 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Allison’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALSN has reached a high of $42.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.18.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 803.93K shares per day over the past 3-months and 828.37k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 97.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.44M. Shares short for ALSN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.25M with a Short Ratio of 5.11, compared to 3.09M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.34% and a Short% of Float of 4.75%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ALSN’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.70, compared to 0.84 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.94%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.91%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.62.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.41 and a low estimate of $1.31, while EPS last year was $1.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.36, with high estimates of $1.42 and low estimates of $1.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.43 and $4.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.24. EPS for the following year is $6.03, with 10 analysts recommending between $7.55 and $4.91.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALSN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.4B, up 13.00% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.04B and the low estimate is $2.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.