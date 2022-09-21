An average trading volume for Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) has been steady over the recent period.

After closing at $16.16 in the most recent trading day, Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) closed at 15.97, down -1.18%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2324133 shares were traded. PAAS reached its highest trading level at $16.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.56.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PAAS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 516.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PAAS has reached a high of $30.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.44.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.54M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.47M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 210.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 210.27M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PAAS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.68M with a Short Ratio of 2.30, compared to 5.93M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PAAS’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.22, compared to 0.40 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.36%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.16%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.93.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.34 and $0.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.21. EPS for the following year is $2.21, with 9 analysts recommending between $3.73 and $1.22.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $475.97M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $492.06M to a low estimate of $459M. As of the current estimate, Pan American Silver Corp.’s year-ago sales were $392.94M, an estimated increase of 21.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $491.63M, an increase of 14.20% less than the figure of $21.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $506M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $475.63M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PAAS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.34B, up 29.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.58B and the low estimate is $1.9B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.