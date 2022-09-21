An average trading volume for Weibo Corporation (WB) has been steady over the recent period.

After closing at $18.15 in the most recent trading day, Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) closed at 18.93, up 4.30%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1615369 shares were traded. WB reached its highest trading level at $19.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.03.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 11, 2022, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $64 to $27.80.

Credit Suisse Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on August 19, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $48 to $56.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Weibo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WB has reached a high of $52.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.64.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 840.08K shares per day over the past 3-months and 877.6k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 235.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 138.01M. Insiders hold about 6.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.90% stake in the company. Shares short for WB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.64M with a Short Ratio of 8.59, compared to 7.76M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.45 and a low estimate of $0.36, while EPS last year was $0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.65, with high estimates of $0.73 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.05 and $1.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.41. EPS for the following year is $2.82, with 19 analysts recommending between $3.21 and $2.14.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $443.04M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $457M to a low estimate of $429.39M. As of the current estimate, Weibo Corporation’s year-ago sales were $574.47M, an estimated decrease of -22.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $536.19M, a decrease of -11.70% over than the figure of $-22.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $628.52M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $488.29M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.26B, down -7.60% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.53B and the low estimate is $2.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.